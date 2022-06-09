Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of DIOD traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,885. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diodes by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,578,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Diodes by 28.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,187,000 after purchasing an additional 390,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Diodes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,081 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.