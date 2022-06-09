DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 759,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,689. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. DocGo has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,282,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocGo by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 2,070,544 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in DocGo by 1,967.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,324,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 1,260,697 shares in the last quarter. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $10,054,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 7,295.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,043,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,452 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

