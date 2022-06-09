Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.92.

Dollar General stock opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.83 and its 200-day moving average is $221.68. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

