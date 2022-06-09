Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $161.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day moving average is $147.20. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.