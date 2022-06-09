Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $161.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.20. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

