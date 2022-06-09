Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

DOL opened at C$73.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dollarama has a one year low of C$52.30 and a one year high of C$76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.71.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$80.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.71.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

