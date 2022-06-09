Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to “Hold”

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from €72.00 ($77.42) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $55.63 on Thursday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

