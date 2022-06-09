Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLMAF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from €72.00 ($77.42) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of DLMAF stock remained flat at $$55.63 during trading hours on Thursday. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $61.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

