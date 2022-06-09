Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Dollarama from €72.00 ($77.42) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

Dollarama stock remained flat at $$55.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

