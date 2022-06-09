Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$72.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.18.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF remained flat at $$55.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

