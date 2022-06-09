Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DLMAF stock remained flat at $$55.63 during trading hours on Thursday. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $61.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.