Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Cut to “Hold” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$76.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$80.50 target price for the company. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.88.

Shares of DOL traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 221,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$21.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.45. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$52.75 and a 12-month high of C$76.80.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

