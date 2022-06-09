Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of Dollarama stock traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, reaching C$73.70. 305,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$52.75 and a twelve month high of C$76.80.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.