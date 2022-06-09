Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

Dollarama stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.70. The company had a trading volume of 305,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,233. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$52.75 and a 1 year high of C$76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.74.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

