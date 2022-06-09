Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOL. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

DOL traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.70. The company had a trading volume of 305,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.45. The stock has a market cap of C$21.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.74. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$52.75 and a 52 week high of C$76.80.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

