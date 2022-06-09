Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

Shares of Dollarama stock traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, reaching C$73.70. 305,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,233. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$52.75 and a 1-year high of C$76.80. The company has a market cap of C$21.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.45.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

