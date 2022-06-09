Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doma alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

NYSE:DOMA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 884,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,981. Doma has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. The business had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Doma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,021,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 2,571,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth $15,238,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doma (DOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.