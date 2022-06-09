Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $326.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $335.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.54.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $384.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.78 and its 200 day moving average is $432.67. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Natixis lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,866,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

