Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $326.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $335.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.54.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $384.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.78 and its 200 day moving average is $432.67. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57.
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Natixis lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,866,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
