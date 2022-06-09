Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.35–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $32.32 on Thursday. Domo has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.60.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Domo by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.