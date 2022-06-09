Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIR.UN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.47 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$13.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.82.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.