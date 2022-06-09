Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIR.UN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.47 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$13.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.82.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.