DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) PT Lowered to GBX 360 at Credit Suisse Group

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 435 ($5.45) to GBX 360 ($4.51) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DITHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.37) to GBX 570 ($7.14) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.64) to GBX 430 ($5.39) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF remained flat at $$3.73 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

