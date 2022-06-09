Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $369.00 million-$373.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.74 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. Barclays boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $567,610.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,568,901 shares in the company, valued at $34,327,553.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,180 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

