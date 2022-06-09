Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.29 million.

Shares of DLTH opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $332.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.98. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 126.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth $171,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

