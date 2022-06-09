DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. DURECT also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 386,911 shares of company stock worth $191,686 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 31,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,316. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

