DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.70 ($33.01) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of DWS opened at €32.06 ($34.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.07. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.66 ($29.74) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($45.03). The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

