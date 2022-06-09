DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

