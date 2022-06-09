e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $428,830.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,717 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,420. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.61. 7,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,194. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

