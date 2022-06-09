E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) COO Peter Hantman Sells 25,000 Shares

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at $762,390.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:ETWO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
About E2open Parent (Get Rating)
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
