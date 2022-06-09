E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) COO Peter Hantman Sells 25,000 Shares

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at $762,390.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ETWO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,165,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 469,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,448,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,431,000 after buying an additional 2,213,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 83.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

