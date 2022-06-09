Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,594 shares of company stock worth $769,374. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEA opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

