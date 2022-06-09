Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,594 shares of company stock worth $769,374. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
DEA opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 302.87%.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.