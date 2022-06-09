Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $503,160.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,134. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 740.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Argus dropped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

