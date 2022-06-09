Edwin C. Sparks Sells 22,142 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CC traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,415. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

