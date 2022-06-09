Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

ESALY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. 26,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. Eisai has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $114.16.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

