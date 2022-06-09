Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will earn ($1.78) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELDN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $109,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

