Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ELROF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Elior Group from €3.10 ($3.33) to €3.00 ($3.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elior Group from €6.60 ($7.10) to €3.30 ($3.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elior Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

