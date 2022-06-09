Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $940.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

