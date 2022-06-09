Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,802,000 after buying an additional 687,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,385,000 after buying an additional 151,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,389,000 after buying an additional 1,155,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after buying an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,289,000 after buying an additional 418,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

