Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.
NYSE EARN opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.92.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EARN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
