Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

NYSE EARN opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EARN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

