Emerald (NYSE:EEX) vs. i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Critical Comparison

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -17.40% N/A -0.03% i3 Verticals -4.87% 8.01% 3.24%

This table compares Emerald and i3 Verticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $145.50 million 1.83 -$78.10 million ($1.17) -3.25 i3 Verticals $224.12 million 3.56 -$4.46 million ($0.64) -38.58

i3 Verticals has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Emerald and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 0 1 2 1 3.00

i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $31.88, indicating a potential upside of 29.10%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Emerald.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Emerald has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Emerald on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald (Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

