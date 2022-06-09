Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE EHC opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 638,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after buying an additional 116,183 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

