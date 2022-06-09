Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.69 million-$200.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.46 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

Endava stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.90. 119,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,238. Endava has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

