Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.89 million-$734.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.62 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 119,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,238. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.91.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Endava by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after buying an additional 147,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Endava by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at $2,419,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

