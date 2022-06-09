Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.86. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

