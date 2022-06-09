EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

ENS traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 130,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,323. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

