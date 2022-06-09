EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.
ENS traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 130,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,323. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.