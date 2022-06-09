EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) Head-To-Head Survey

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnerSys and Hoku’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.36 billion 0.83 $143.91 million $3.35 20.47 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Hoku.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EnerSys and Hoku, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnerSys presently has a consensus price target of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.46%.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.29% 12.44% 5.34% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EnerSys has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -11.81, suggesting that its share price is 1,281% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnerSys beats Hoku on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications. In addition, the company offers mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Further, it provides specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Additionally, the company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Hoku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

