Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.