Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:EGHSF traded down $4.90 on Thursday, reaching $21.90. 4,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.