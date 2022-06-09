Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.29% from the company’s current price.
ENGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Enghouse Systems stock traded down C$1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,180. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.06. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$25.25 and a 52 week high of C$64.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.45.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
