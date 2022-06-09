Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.68.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,960 shares of company stock valued at $13,143,608. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $204.77 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

