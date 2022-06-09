EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Given New GBX 41 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 41 ($0.51) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENQUF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $$0.37 during midday trading on Thursday. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

