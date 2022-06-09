Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($32.46) to GBX 2,200 ($27.57) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.13) to GBX 2,060 ($25.81) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,372.50.

GMVHF traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $18.22. 457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

